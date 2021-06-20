Web Analytics
Man takes to the skies on home-made drone, video goes viral

home-made drone

In an incredible incident, a man indigenously built a drone using readily available materials and took to the skies on it.  

In a video that went viral on social media,  the man can be seen sitting at the centre of the drone that features four large metal wings made up of little propellors.

The man takes off from his garden and hovers above the roof of his house and even completes a circle and lands on the garden.

Another camera angle shows the quadcopter approaching the top of the house. In the end, the drone lands on the ground, and its wings fall back to the original position. The video has received over 62,100 upvotes on Reddit.

