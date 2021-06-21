Man honoured over saving two children from drowning in Oman

MUSCAT: In recognition of his fearless efforts to save the lives of two drowning children, a youth was honoured with a prestigious award in Oman.

According to the details, Director General of Civil Defense Brigadier Salim bin Yahya Al-Hinai conferred the award on the citizen named Moayad bin Said bin Mahad Al-Maashani over saving two children from drowning in Muscat Governorate.

According to a statement issued by the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA), Brigadier Salim bin Yahya Al-Hinai praised the youth over saving the life of two children.

Talking about the incident, Al Ma’ashani said that he was walking on the beach near Azaiba on Friday afternoon when he spotted two children in the water.

One of them was waving his hands and shouting to attract the attention of people on the shore. He said, “I could not understand the one who was shouting towards me, because of the noise of the waves, but I suspected he needed help. I came to the conclusion that they were drowning and needed someone to save them.”

Caring little for his own safety, he dived into the sea, heading towards the boy who was further from the shore. A few youths helped him rescue the second boy, and assisted in bringing them safely back.

“Thanks God both of these boys are in good health and unharmed,” he added.

“I had no idea that my walk on the beach would turn into one of the most important moments of my life. I thank God I was able to save them at the right time. I don’t expect anyone to thank me for what I’ve done, because I was only doing my duty that day.”

