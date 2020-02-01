Man impersonating minister to get undue favours caught

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man impersonating a minister who had allegedly been looting people and getting undue favours at various public offices for the last many years, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect, Sahibzada Azhar Iqbal, often used the names of different religious scholars, MNAs, ministers and media to pressurize the government officials to get his illegal work done.

The suspect used to pass on illegal orders through the telephone calls to various public officers impersonating himself as a minister, a police official said and added that the fraudster is expert in changing the tone of voice.

According to the report, the suspect had swindled numerous people by pretending himself as MNA Farrukh Habib and Sahibzada Hamid Raza. He had got released various people from police custody.

He possessed two CNICs. The police recovered weapon, ammunition and cash from his custody.

The police lodged a case and launched investigations against the suspect.

Read More: Man impersonating NAB official to swindle people arrested

Last year on July 11, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan had claimed to have arrested an alleged swindler who impersonated an official of the corruption watchdog to deprive people of their money.

According to a spokesperson for the bureau, the accused, identified as Adil Shehzad, had been taken into custody on the directives of the NAB chairman during a raid in federal capital.

Over the course of initial investigation, he had said, the alleged blackmailer, an employee of the firefighting department, had confessed to cheating people by impersonating a NAB official.

Comments

comments