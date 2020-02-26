Man in India found bound in chains with steel lock stuck in throat

Doctors have performed life-saving surgery after a man swallowed a steel padlock and it got stuck in his throat making it extremely difficult for him to breath, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jitendra Jumar, 22, who suffers from mental health difficulties, swallowed the lock while his family weren’t keeping an eye on him.

The steel lock got stuck in his throat, and his family rushed him to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Doctors were unable to remove it during a non-invasive endoscopy procedure, they had to perform a four-hour open surgery to get it out.

The operation was successful, and the patient is currently in hospital recovering, being fed through a nasal tube.

Head of the ear, nose and throat department at the Hospital, in India, said: ‘The patient was brought to our hospital at around 12.30 am gasping for breath.

‘An x-ray was immediately taken to determine the exact spot where the ingested lock had got stuck.’

‘The patient is doing fine and will be discharged soon after a 10 to a 12-day stay,’ said the doctor.

The operation took place on February 14.

