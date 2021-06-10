Man set ablaze by in-laws succumbs to his burns at Lahore hospital

LAHORE: A man who was set ablaze by in-law succumbed to his burns at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The deceased man was identified as Stephen who visited the residence of in-laws in Lahore to reconcile with his wife, Urooj after she went back to her parents following a domestic dispute two weeks ago.

However, the verbal fight turned violent between Stephen and his in-laws as they poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

The man received serious burns in the incident and later shifted to Mayo Hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his burns while receiving treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered at Baghbanpura police station against his wife, Urooj’s mother and her uncle over their alleged involvement in the violent incident.

Earlier in April, a woman had been strangulated to death by her husband and in-laws in the Shalimar area of Lahore.

According to police, the tortured body of a 35-year-old woman had been recovered from her in-laws’ home and later it emerged that she was strangulated to death.

She was allegedly strangulated by her husband, Asif, sister-in-law Asiya and brother-in-law Sheeraz. The police had shifted her body to a morgue for post-mortem in order to ascertain the cause of death.

The father of the victim had said that she was married to Asif six years back and was tortured routinely by her husband, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

