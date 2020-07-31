RAWALPINDI: A loose and careless hold on a sacrificial bull resulted in a horrific accident in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the tragic incident, a man received critical injuries after a car he was in hit by a sacrificial bull which had escaped from the clutches of its buyers.

The man was on his way in a car on a busy road in Rawalpindi when the running bull collided head-on with the vehicle. The man received critical injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be stable. However, the bull died on the spot.

In the video, obtained by the ARY News, the bull can be seen running on a busy road in the city. He managed escaped few vehicles and finally rammed into a car coming from the opposite side.

