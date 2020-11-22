Man injured after falling off stage at PDM rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man who was on the stage at the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally here in Peshawar sustained minor injuries after he lost balance and fell off the stage, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place when PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz came on stage with other party leaders.

The identification of the injured person has not been ascertained.

Read more: PM hints at Covid lockdown, says opposition will be responsible for consequences

Earlier today, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had organised its fourth power show in Peshawar, despite the government’s ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday had advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Commenting on the PDM’s Peshawar rally, Shibli Faraz urged the participants to get tested for COVID-19. He maintained, “The coronavirus pandemic is a fact. It is not a fiction.”

Read More: Opposition responsible if lockdown is reimposed: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet had said that opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

PM Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, said that Pakistan’s second COVID 19 spike data is of concern as increase in the virus patients on ventilators in last 15 days rose in Peshawar and Multan by 200%, Karachi 148%, Lahore 114% and Islamabad 65% while Multan Islamabad’s Covid ventilators capacity utilization has reached 70 percent.

