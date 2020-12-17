In an unfortunate incident, a man in India’s Rajasthan was seriously injured when an under-construction pillar collapsed on him in a busy marketplace.

The above-mentioned incident took place on December 16 in the Sarafa market of Indian city Bharatpur. Another man walking with him had a miraculous escape.

In a video, it can be seen that the pillar from the under-construction site falling from the third floor of the building while two pedestrians were walking by on the road.

WARNING: Disturbing Video

“There was some construction work going on at a shop. The column fell from the third floor. One person sustained serious injuries and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop,” SHO Ramkishan Yadav told the Indian media outlet.

