Man injures aged-mother, trims her hair in Lahore   

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a man on Tuesday injured her aged-mother with a sharp-object besides also trimming her hair in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a man identified as Usman tortured her mother using a sharp-object and trimmed her hair. The victim was identified as Shehnaz Bibi and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The accused was arrested after people in the neighbour informed the police of the inhumane attitude meted out to the woman by her son.

The police said that they would proceed against the accused on the complaint of his mother. The locals said that Usman used to torture his mother even before this incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar incident was reported from Rawalpindi, where a mother whose video of being beaten up badly by her son went viral, narrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss. The entire issue came to light after Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother. The video caused an outrage on social media, showing a man severely beating his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over alleged financial and property dispute.

