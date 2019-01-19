Man jumps from cruise ship’s 11th floor balcony

In what can be termed a reckless act to to earn fame’, a 21-year-old US man jumped from the 11th-floor balcony of a cruise ship.

The man named Naydev not only plunged into the waters but also recorded the whole incident to share it on Instagram. The video shows him plunging in the ocean without any safety gears.

View this post on Instagram Full send A post shared by Nick Naydev (@naydev91) on Jan 11, 2019 at 11:28am PST

Reports in US media say that the man belongs to Vancouver, Washington and has been banned from boarding the cruise again by the firm, Royal Caribbean.

A spokesperson from the Royal Caribbean told Telegraph UK that: “This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again. We are exploring legal action.”

The comments on the Instagram post show he was brought to shore by a small boat and he and his companions were kicked off the cruise ship and had to make their own way home from the Bahamas.

The cruise ship named Symphony of the Seas has 18 decks with a total height of 238ft and space for 5,518 passengers.

