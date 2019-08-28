Man jumps off fifth floor of office building after being suspended from job

KARACHI: A 46-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the fifth floor of his office building within the remits of the Kharadar police station on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

Qamar Raza, an employee of an insurance firm, was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, according to police.

An initial probe points to depression as a possible reason behind his extreme act.

The police said he was suspended from his job after being handed a charge-sheet two days back.

The SHO Kharadar said a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide.

He said the deceased was working as a chief development officer with the marketing section of the insurance firm and was reportedly unhappy at his inability to meet targets his position demanded of him.

The SHO said the body of the man was handed over to his relatives without a post-mortem examination at their request as they didn’t want to pursue legal action over the matter.

