Man held in Karachi for harassing, blackmailing woman

KARACHI: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman from Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a woman approached the cybercrime wing of the FIA and registered a complaint against an accused, Tahir, for harassing, blackmailing and threatening her.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It emerged that the accused represented himself as a member of a non-governmental organisation and offered to provide a job to the victim. He later also offered to marry her and shot her obscene videos.

The accused later also threatened her by conveying his images carrying weapons and claiming to be a member of a political party.

The agency arrested Tahir and shifted him to another location for further interrogation.

On June 23, a female matric student, Maha Amir, has registered a case against two hoodlums for being harassed by two men who were also giving her and sister death threats in Karachi.

A case has been filed in PIB police station over the complaint of a female matric student for being harassed by two men at Micasa Apartment situated in Karachi’s Essa Nagri area.

The complainant, Maha Amir, stated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) that she and her sister were continuously facing harassment by Boneri and Anwarzada since the last one year. She said that they avoided to resist the men first but the situation worsened when the goons slapped and threatened her younger sister and cousin outside the residence.

Maha Amir said that she informed her father regarding the situation but he was also tortured by the men in front of them.

Ms Amir added that she later received death threats by the men for her and other family members which led her to produce a video to appeal the higher authorities to take action against the criminals.

Comments

comments