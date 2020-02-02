Man mauled to death by pet dog inside his home

A 35-year-old man was killed at a property by his pitbull dog after being ‘bitten multiple times’ in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

They were originally alerted a man had collapsed after falling ill at home and went on to be bitten, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Later, the police officials shot the dog after 35-year-old Jonny Halstead’s death.

Neighbours revealed police cars and ambulances, including forensic teams and plain-clothes officers, rushed to the scene on the quiet street on Wednesday afternoon.

Teams were seen in and out of the property throughout the day and following their work the front door of the house was boarded up.

A post-mortem has yet to take place into Mr Halstead’s death.

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: ‘Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday January 29, police were called to a report that a man had been bitten multiple times by a dog at a property on Duckworth Street, Shaw, Oldham.

‘Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a 35-year-old man. The dog was destroyed by officers at the scene.’

