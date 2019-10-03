Man killed for ‘honour’ in Vehari

MULTAN: A man was murdered allegedly over a so-called honour issue in Vehari on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The body of the man, Sher Ali, was found from a field in Burewala area of Vehari. Police said that unidentified men strangled Sher Ali to death with the help of a rope and threw his body in the field.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police and Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene but his body could not be shifted to the hospital for seven hours owing to a jurisdiction row between two police stations.

Sources said that officials of Fateh Shah and Saho police stations had been avoiding to lodge the murder’s FIR and were forcing one another to take responsibility of legal correspondence of the killing.

Later, the higher authorities broke the ice and resolve the issue and the deceased’s body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read More: Karachi: Couple killed in the name of honour over jirga’s order

Earlier on February 23, police investigations had disclosed that two bodies of a man and woman, found near Hub Dam had been murdered in the name of honour.

The tortured bodies had been identified as Naseeb Zar Khan and Wahabsar Khan, two residents of Mominabad Metroville area of Karachi.

The family of boy, Naseeb Zar, had refused to file a case, the police had said.

The FIR of double murder had been registered by police under the honour killing clauses of the law.

The families of the two deceased belonged to Kala Dhakka area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

