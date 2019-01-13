VIDEO: Man killed in presence of police officials in Karachi

KARACHI: A man on Sunday gunned down another man in front of police officials in Sharfabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Police nabbed the suspect, Sohail, on the spot after he shot four bullets into the other man, Munawwar Ali.

The accused had filed an FIR against the victim alleging that the latter had abducted his wife and children. Police had come with Sohail on a court’s order to make him meet his family.

Four policemen including the additional SHO of Darakhshan police station have been arrested for their criminal negligence in the matter.

The spokesman DIG East Zone said the suspect had arrived with a patrolling van of Darakhshan police station.

He said a case of murder will be registered against the accused, while a separate case will be lodged against the police officials for their criminal negligence.

Police said Munawwar Ali, who had a business of vehicles, had a dispute with Sohail. “Police had come along Sohail to arrest Munawwar, however the former opened fire on the latter as soon as he found him before him,” they said.

ARY News correspondent Salman Lodhi said brother of the victim has claimed that police did not immediately took the victim to a hospital rather they first brought him to the New Town police station and then went to Liaquat National Hospital.

Lodhi said police could have stopped the murder through timely action.

