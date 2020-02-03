Man killed, two policemen injured in Islamabad shootout

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed while two policemen sustained bullet injuries during an encounter in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The incident took place when a police team, acting on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house located in the jurisdiction Nilor police station to arrested an absconder.

According to police, when they reached at the house, the suspect opened fire at the police officials, leaving two cops injured.

The officials said that a man, Riaz also injured during the shootout by the bullet fired from the suspect’s gun.

Rescue officials shifted all the injured to the hospital where Riaz succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested an accomplice of the suspect.

Earlier on January 5, a police constable had been gunned down by unidentified armed men in Islamabad. The officials had said that following a tip-off about presence of outlaws at a house located in Soan Garden area of Islamabad, constable Ishaq along with a police party had arrived in the area.

The police party had cordoned off the area and constable Ishaq along with other policemen had entered the house and took a suspect into custody.

