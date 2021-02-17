Man killed over resistance in robbery bid in Lahore

LAHORE: A man, father of six, was shot dead on offering resistance during a robbery bid in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified armed men stormed into the house of Ejaz in Kahna area of Lahore and held the occupants of the house hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits opened fire on Ejaz when he offered resistance during the robbery. Resultantly, he received multiple bullet wounds. Meanwhile, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Ejaz was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Read More: Citizen travelling with daughter shot in leg after resisting dacoits in Karachi

Earlier on January 26, in a terrifying incident, the dacoits had surrounded a father and daughter on a motorcycle in Korangi’s Allahwala Town in Karachi and shot in the man’s leg over resistance.

A Karachi citizen, Tahir, was riding a motorcycle along with his daughter when the street criminals on a motorcycle surrounded them in Allahwala Town of Karachi’s Korangi.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed the criminals trying to stop the citizens’ motorcycle on the road to loot the valuables and later they shot fire at the man’s leg over resistance.

Comments

comments