Man turns out to be killer of his daughter in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA: A man turned out to be the killer of his 15-year-old daughter, who had been found dead a few days back near Khanpur Canal in Ferozewala, ARY News reported

According to the details, the police arrested the man on suspicion, who was also the complainant in his daughter’s missing case.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect, Akhtar, confessed to killing of his 15-year-old daughter, Mehwish. Akhtar told the police that he had gunned down her daughter in the name of honour.

After killing his daughter, the suspect approached the police and lodged an FIR saying that his daughter had gone missing.

