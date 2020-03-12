Man turns out to be killer of wife, four in-laws

HYDERABAD: A man turned out to be the killer of his wife, mother-in-law and three sisters-in-law in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a woman, Resham had left her home after developing some difference with her husband Arshad and had started living with her mother.

On March 9, Arshad had come to his mother-in-law’s house, located in SITE area of Hyderabad, and sprinkled petrol on his wife, Resham, his mother-in-law and three sisters-in-law before setting them on fire. All the five women had burnt to death inside their house, while Arshad had managed to escape from the scene.

The police had registered a case and launched investigations into the killings. The senior superintendent of Hyderabad police said that they had taken the man into custody on suspicion.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime before the police, he added.

Last year on December 16, a woman had turned out to be the killer of her husband, Karachi police had claimed.

Police officials had said that the woman along with his two accomplices had killed her husband, Riaz, at his home located in the jurisdiction of Taimuria Police Station and escaped from the area after locking the house.

Taking action on the information received information from the neighbours of the deceased, who had complained of a stench emanating from the closed house in the area, the police had recovered the body from the house.

