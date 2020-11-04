Man kills daughter after hitting multiple times with wooden stick

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a man on Wednesday killed his five-year-old daughter in Faisalabad after hitting her multiple times with a wooden stick, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident was reported early in the morning when an accused, Riaz, killed his five-year-old daughter, Noor Fatima.

The paternal uncle of the accused approached the police for FIR against him.

While narrating the horrific incident, the complainant said that they ran towards Riaz’s home after listening to the cries of children. “We saw Riaz hitting the five-year-old daughter with a wooden stick,” he said.

Sources within police also said that the post-mortem report had also confirmed torture marks on the body of the victim with hits from an object primarily on her face and head.

In a similar incident in August this year, a remorseless man had killed his own six-month-old son by slamming him into a wall over a domestic fight with his wife.

Read More: Father kills eight-month-old daughter in Punjab, cites poverty as excuse

The accused person was identified as Allah Ditta who had allegedly committed the crime by thrashing the infant which caused the innocent boy’s death in Lahore’s Nadirabad area located in the vicinity of South Cantt police station.

The six-month-old boy, Faizan, was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said that the prime suspect, Allah Ditta, and her wife, Rukhsana Bibi, had been engaged into domestic fights many times. He also blamed her wife for having extra-marital affairs, added police.

