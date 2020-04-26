Man kills daughters over family dispute in Sialkot

SIALKOT: In a brutal act of killing, a man opened fire in Sialkot over a dispute with his wife, killing two of the daughters, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shahabpura area, when a person opened fire inside a house after exchanging verbal argument with his wife during a domestic dispute.

The firing incident led to the injuring of three children including two daughters and a son. However, both the girls succumbed to their injuries while on their way to the hospital.

The nine-year-old Azaan, is also in critical condition, said the police. They said that victims have been identified as 10-year-old Arshi and 12-year-old Rohania.

The accused ran away from the scene after the incident as police have initiated a search for him.

Unfortunate incidents involving killings during household disputes have been reported time and again from parts of the country.

In one such incident in January, a father and a mother were arrested from Allah Abad area in the Punjab province, after the former claimed that he had killed her eight-month-old daughter.

Read More: Man drowns three daughters after wife denies money for drugs, gambling

According to reports, the police carried out a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station, and arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a minor girl.

The police arrested the man and during the initial probe, the accused identified as Sharif, admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the house.

The man, when asked, also identified the place and took out the remains of the infant child while digging it from his hands.

During the probe, he claimed that the child was continuously sick and since they were poor and could not afford medicines for her, he decided to kill her.

Comments

comments