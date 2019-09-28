Man kills twin daughters to contract second marriage in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly killed his twin daughters to contract second marriage in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, three years old twin girls, Muneeba and Nabeeha were poisoned to death by their own father, Afzal, in Muridke, a tehsil in Sheikhupura.

Police said that the man was staging a drama that his daughters were died of consuming washing powder but the forensic report of the bodies of twin revealed the truth. The officials said that his wife was living at her parents’ house after a dispute with him.

The official said that police took the man into custody and lodged a dual murder case against him.

Earlier on August 2, a woman had allegedly killed her husband with the help of one of her friends over planning to contract a second marriage in Hyderabad.

Police relayed the suspect had shot dead her spouse, identified as Hamza, who was busy preparing for a second marriage.

During preliminary interrogation, according to the police, the woman had said she and her husband had tied the knot out of their own free will two years back.

