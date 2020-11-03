Man kills in-laws after quarrel with wife in Faisalabad   

FAISALABAD: A man on Tuesday killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law after he opened fire on them over a dispute with his wife, who luckily escaped the murder bid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the accused, identified as Faisal Munir, visited the house of his father-in-law in Samundari tehsil of Faisalabad to woo his estranged wife.

However, after having no success in his bid to appease the woman to return to his home, the suspect opened fire on the family members present in the house.

The incident claimed the lives of 50-year-old Naseem Iqbal and 45-year-old Anwari Bibi, who happened to be the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the attacker.

The accused also tried to kill his wife during the entire episode, however, she ran away to save her life. The suspect remained successful in fleeing away from the incident site.

The police said that they have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s brother Iftikhar Ali against two suspects, Faisal and Fahad Munir. “We have started a probe into the matter and have raided separate locations to arrest the suspects,” they said.

In yet another deadly domestic violence incident, a man shot his wife in a cold-blooded manner before the latter’s mother and brothers in Green Town area of Lahore in August this year.

Detailing the incident in the FIR, the father said that on the day of the incident, they heard a quarrel between the couple and rushed to their room to find that Asad Khaliq was holding a gun towards his wife.

“The accused opened fire on his wife as soon as my sons tried to intervene between them,” he said while elaborating that the accused ran away from the incident site and is yet to be arrested.

