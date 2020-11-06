Man kills maternal aunt over monetary dispute in Karachi  

KARACHI: A man on Friday allegedly killed his maternal aunt in Shah Faisal Colony area of Karachi over a monetary dispute, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in block 1 of the Shah Faisal Colony, where the body of a woman was recovered from a house.

During the initial probe, the police claimed that the victim was identified as Rukhsana. A person named Imran has been identified as the suspect behind the murder, who killed his maternal aunt over a monetary dispute.

He used a sharp tool to kill his maternal aunt, the police claimed as they search for the suspect, who ran away soon after committing the crime.

Murders over domestic disputes have been reported frequently from Karachi and in one such case recently, a man gunned down his son and injured her wife, before shooting himself in the city.

According to the police, Rizwan had contracted two marriages and differences erupted when he bought a house for his second wife.

Read More: Man commits suicide after killing wife over ‘domestic dispute’

Following a verbal brawl with his first wife and son over the matter, Rizwan lost his temper and opened fire on them at his house in Gaddafi Town. His son, Waqas, and first wife, Fatima were rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced his son dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the man committed suicide by shooting himself.

Hospital sources said that his wife suffered three bullets while his son received one bullet which proved fatal. However, Fatima is said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

