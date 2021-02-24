Man allegedly murders 80-year-old mother with axe strike

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man in Liaquatpur district has allegedly killed on Wednesday his 80-year-old mother with an ax strike following a clash, ARY News reported.

According to the available details on the appalling incident to occur in Talbani Mouza Police jurisdiction, the prime suspect, son of the deceased elderly lady, has fled the scene soon after the murder.

Police, as they booked the murder case, say the fatal ax strike followed a domestic affair but the man after allegedly slaying the mother, has escaped.

Separately earlier today in Punjab in A man on killed a girl over refusing a marriage proposal and later committed suicide in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the suburb area of Faisalabad, where 18-year-old Akmal sent a marriage proposal for a 15-year-old girl.

However, after a refusal, the boy got enraged and opened fire on the girl, leading to her instant death. He later also committed suicide.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead. The police have recorded the statements of eye-witnesses and families of both of them.

The police announced that they would be probing the matter from all angles.

