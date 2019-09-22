Man kills mother, brother over domestic dispute in Lahore   

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, a man has allegedly killed his mother, brother and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the suspect gunned down his mother among three family members in Lahore and managed to escape from the scene.

Police have lodged an FIR in connection with the triple murder against the suspect and conducting raids to apprehend the murderer. The official said that the suspect had a minor dispute with the deceased.

Earlier on April 29, a man had allegedly strangled his mother-in-law and 10-year-old brother-in-law to death over domestic dispute in Attock.

According to the details, a suspect, Niaz in collaboration with his accomplice, Naik Muhammad had killed his mother-in-law, 45 and 10-year-old boy over minor domestic issue and buried.

Police on the complaint of her relatives, had launched investigations into the dual murder and arrested Niaz during a raid at house in the area.

