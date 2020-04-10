Man kills sister, female cousin over petty dispute in Gilgit

GILGIT: A man killed his sister and a female cousin in Gilgit area of the Gilgit-Baltistan region over a petty dispute, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Diamer district of Gilgit, when a furious person approached his cousin for playing a trick on him via telephone.

The two exchanged verbal arguments as their sisters intervened to sort out the matter. However, the accused opened fire on his cousin, who remained unhurt in the incident.

The bullets, however hit his sister and a female cousin killing both of them. The attacker later fled the scene as the police initiated a search for him.

In an incident in October 2018, four including a woman gunned down in area of Diamer, Gilgit Baltistan over a dispute, while a child sustained bullet injuries, according to police.

The incident is said to be the result of family dispute, according to the police, as deceased have not been identified yet, while investigation into the matter is underway.

A similar incident of shootout was reported in Sargodha in June, in which five members of a family including woman and children were shot dead by unidentified armed men.

Unidentified assailants stormed a house in Chak 11 of Sargodha’s Bhalwal tehsil and opened incriminate fire over members of the family.

As a result, a man, his wife and their two sons and a daughter died of fatal bullet wounds on the spot.

After being informed about the incident, police and rescue teams reached the crime scene immediately and shifted the deceased to a nearby medical facility.

The deceased couple was identified as Muhammad Tufail, 50, and his wife Majeeda Bibi 40, while the children killed in the attack aged between 16 and 20 years.

Comments

comments