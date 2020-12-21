Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in Lahore    

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was killed by her own brother in Lahore allegedly in the name of honour on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the girl was allegedly tortured to death by her brother, Naeem, three days before her marriage in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police claimed to have arrested Naeem. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Read More: Man kills sister over honor in Lahore

Earlier on October 8, a man had killed his sister over honor in Lahore, the local police had said.

According to the details, the girl, 17, had left her house but later agreed to return back on the assurance of a Panchayat. As soon as she reached home, her brother killed. Later, he had manged to escape from the scene.

Comments

comments