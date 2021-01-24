Man ‘kills’ third wife, seven-month-old daughter in Chiniot   

CHINIOT: A man on Sunday allegedly killed his third wife and a seven-month-old daughter before being arrested by the police in Chiniot district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

The accused identified as Ijaz has been blamed for killing his first wife and trying to take the life of the second wife.

According to the neighbours, the woman killed on Sunday was the third wife of Ijaz. “He murdered his first wife by electrocuting her,” they alleged besides also claiming that the second spouse was lucky enough to escape a similar fate after she got a divorce from him after being tortured on a daily basis.

They said that the accused was married for the third time to Nazia in Chitral.

Police while commenting on the entire episode said that Ijaz murdered his spouse and a seven-month-old daughter within the remits City police station in Chiniot.

“We have recovered the tool used in the murder besides also registering a case against him,” they said adding that a thorough investigation would also be made in the allegations levelled against him for killing his first wife and torturing the second one.

It is pertinent to mention here that domestic violence leading upto murders have been reported previously and in a recent incident, a man on Monday killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Read More: Gujranwala man admits to killing wife, four children ‘in the name of honor’

According to police, the incident was reported in Lahore’s area of Green Town, where a man named Ashiq killed his wife and two children over a domestic dispute. The bodies of the woman and children were moved to a nearby hospital.

The suspect fled away easily after killing his family.

Comments

comments