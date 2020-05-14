Man kills uncle, cousin over domestic dispute in Punjab  

JARANWALA: In an unfortunate turn of events, a man killed his paternal uncle and a cousin over a domestic dispute in Jaranwala, a city of Faisalabad district in the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Saddar police station when the accused opened fire on his family members, killing his paternal uncle and a cousin and injuring another cousin.

The police claimed that the incident occurred over a domestic dispute. The accused was able to flee from the scene as police initiated a search for him.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while the injured is being treated at a medical facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of killings over domestic disputes have occurred time and again in the country.

In one such incident on March 17, a man allegedly shot his mother, wife and sister-in-law dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak area over a domestic dispute.

According to police, the suspect gunned down three women, including his mother, wife and sister-in-law in Takht-e-Nasarati Tehsil of Karak.

The officials said that the suspect’s another sister-in-law received bullet injuries in the incident. Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has managed to flee from the scene. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the killings.

