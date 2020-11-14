Man stabs wife to death in front of daughter in Karachi

KARACHI: A Karachi woman was stabbed to death by her husband reportedly over a domestic dispute in Karachi’s District Central industrial area, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 40-year-old man named Aslam stabbed his wife to death when she was going home with her daughter from the factory.

The husband killed his wife in front of his daughter and fled the scene. The deceased woman has been identified as Perveen and her body was shifted to the hospital for post mortem.

The family of the deceased woman had claimed that Perveen had gone to the factory with her daughter to collect the salary and was stabbed to death by her husband outside the factory. The woman was staying at her brother’s residence.

According to police, the previous criminal record of the suspect, Aslam, has also surfaced and a rape case had already been registered against him in Sohrab Goth police station.

