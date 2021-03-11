Man lay dead in car outside busy market for four days

An elderly man lay dead in a car outside a busy food market in Australia’s Perth city for four days before he was noticed.

The body was found outside Herdsman Fresh on Thursday morning. The vehicle was parked directly outside the entrance to the market.

Thousands of people frequent the store every day but no-one released a man had died outside. The widows of the car were heavily tinted and workers at the food market only started to notice a bad smell on Wednesday.

CCTV camera revealed that the man had been into the store four days earlier and then gotten back into his car before he slumped over towards the passenger seat.

Police have launched investigation to determine the identity of the man. It’s not known if he had been reported missing. A cause of death has not been confirmed but police said the death was not suspicious.

Sheets were held up around the car as firefighters and police removed the man from the car.

