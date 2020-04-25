Man left heartbreaking note for his family before dying of COVID-19  

In a heartbreaking not to his family before dying of COVID-19, a young man said, “I love you guys with all my heart and you have given me the best life I could have ever asked for.”

Jon Coelho, 32, an essential worker at a local courthouse, died in a Connecticut hospital on April 22 after fighting a month-long battle with the deadly virus.

After his demise, his wife Katie, 33, found his final words to his family in a heartbreaking letter, Mail Online reported.

In his last words to the family, Jon wrote how ‘it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny’.

‘I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,’ Jon wrote in a note that Katie shared on the social media.

“Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met,” he said and added, ‘You are truly one of a kind…make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Jon called his son and daughter his ‘best bud’ and ‘princess’ before encouraging Katie, his wife of seven years, to move on if she meet somebody who loves them.

‘Let Braedyn [know] he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do,’ Jon wrote.

‘Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life.

‘I’m so lucky. Don’t hold back, and if you meet someone know that if they love you and the kids that I love that for you. Always be happy no matter what!’ he concluded.

Jon went into sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday after 28 days in hospital, 20 of which he spent on a ventilator.

