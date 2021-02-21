Horrific images: Man left moments from death after being headbutted onto railway track

In a horrific incident, a man,55, left moments from death after he was headbutted onto a train track by a thug at Buchanan Street station in Glasgow.

According to the details, Brian Cleary, 55, was waiting for a train with his daughter Kirsti, 22, at the railway station when he was targeted by drunk Russell.

He fell inches from a live 600-volt rail when he tumbled from the platform seconds before a train arrived at the station.

He was assaulted by David Russell – who was spared jail and was told to do unpaid work instead, which Clearly has slammed as being “too light” a punishment.

Brian said Russell and his pals started chanting “paedos” after spotting Kirsti’s Celtic sweatshirt as they made their way home from a Parkhead match in August 2019.

Russell butted Brian when he ­challenged their ­behaviour -causing him to fall within inches of the track’s live rail.

He then ran off with his friends, while two doctors helped Brian to safety just 10 seconds before a train arrived.

He was arrested weeks later after police traced him.

Russell faced jail after he pled guilty last week at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Brian to his injury, impairment and ­danger of life.

But he was instead ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and tagged for six months, Daily Record, reported.

Brian said he plans to contact the ­procurator fiscal to see if the sentence can be challenged, as he believes its “too light.”

He added, “I get quite emotional thinking about what happened and try to block it out and get on with life.

“People kept telling me it was a miracle and I shouldn’t be here but I didn’t really understand what they were talking about.

“But I began to understand when I found out how close I fell beside the live rail. The fall on to the track is also quite big. I could easily have banged my head or broken some bones.

