Man caught trying to fly to Libya on fake visa

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly trying to travel abroad on a fake visa at the Islamabad airport, reported ARY News.

According to official sources, the FIA immigration arrested Mohsin Khan who was to board a Libya-bound flight (EK-615) using a fake visa. During checking, his travel documents turned out to be fake.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody and shifted to the anti-human trafficking cell of the FIA.

Earlier, on March 7, the Federal Investigation Agency had apprehended two men for trying to travel abroad with forged travel documents at the Islamabad International Airport.

Read More: Two passengers with fake travel documents nabbed in Islamabad

Knowledgeable sources relayed both flyers wanted to board a foreign airline’s AK-613 flight to fly to Europe via Dubai.

Azhar and Sanullah were stopped at an immigration counter at the airport after their travel documents turned out to be fake.

FIA took both passengers into custody and shifted them to its anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

Comments

comments