Man’s bid to loot pharmacy using fake bomb foiled in Lahore

LAHORE: A Dolphin Force team in Lahore on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended a man who tried to loot a pharmacy after wrapping up a fake bomb around his waist, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Dolphin Force foiled a robbery bid in Shafiqabad area of the city after they were informed that a pharmacy is being looted by a man wearing a bomb at his waist.

As soon as the team arrived at the robbery site, the accused tried to threaten the Dolphin Force personnel using the fake bomb strapped around his waist.

However, showing courage, the Dolphin team apprehended the accused, who was later identified as Sarfaraz. The personnel also took the custody of the bomb, only to find out that it was fake.

They have shifted him to Shafiqabad police station and launched a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that a report on criminal activities in Lahore during the first five months of 2020 showed that lack of effective policing led to an increase in criminal activities in the capital city of Punjab province during the period.

According to statistics of the criminal activities shared by police authorities, 63,324 cases were registered with the law enforcement authority in the city during the ongoing year.

Read More: Crime control in Lahore outperforms Karachi, Islamabad

“148 people were killed during separate incidents in the city,” the police said adding that 16 of them were killed while offering resistance during mugging bids, a figure more than the previous year that saw five killings during the same period.

The city recorded 1,387 incidents of robbery during five months of 2020 as compared to 1,075 incidents during the same period of the previous year

Comments

comments