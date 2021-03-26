Man looting people by luring them into trap of offering jobs arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in joint intelligence-based action in Karachi arrested a fake security forces official, who looted people by luring them into the trap of offering jobs.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrested identified as Irfan Ahmed was taken into custody from the city’s area of Boat Basin. The accused was making money after assuring jobs and admissions in medical colleges to the general public by presenting himself as an official of the security agencies.

Fake documents, ID card and uniform of the security forces were seized during the operation, the rangers spokesperson added.

Later, the man was handed over to the police, after legal formalities.

Back in the month of November 2018, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had arrested a man pretending to be an army officer from Karachi’s area of Mubina Town area.

The pseudo army officer was wanted in several criminal incidents.

