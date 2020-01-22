Man behind Mangalore airport bomb scare surrenders

MANGALORE: The man behind the Mangalore airport bomb scare has surrendered himself before the police in Bengaluru on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the man, Aditya Rao, surrendered himself at the office of director-general of police and later he was taken to Halsuru Gate police station.

Aditya Rao was angry with the airport authorities as he had been rejected a job by the officials a few days back, said police sources.

The sources said that Rao is a habitual hoax caller, adding that he had made a hoax call in 2018 too. The police were looking the incident at an angle of terrorism but the new development has changed the entire angle of investigations, the sources added.

Comments

comments