Man masquerading as a lawyer caught trying to enter courtroom

SARGODHA: A fake lawyer was apprehended trying to sneak into the sessions court premises by the local police who were stationed there, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After detaining the fraudster, he was checked thoroughly leading to the discovery of 25 bullet shells along with a pistol.

The accused, namely, Muhammad Ahsan was taken away to the police station where an FIR was registered in his name for the act.

An alleged smuggler, identified as Rahmatullah, has been taken into custody, according to ASF officials.

Airport Security Force (ASF) on September 25, thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized one kilogram of hashish hidden in a harmonium at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The suspect was due to board a private airline’s Sharjah-bound flight (PA-612).

