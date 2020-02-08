Web Analytics
Man masquerading as police officer caught in Karachi

Police officer

KARACHI: A man masquerading as a police officer was apprehended by law enforcement on Saturday from the vicinity of Gizri in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The man had installed an illegal police hooter and a fake police flag on his car.

Read More: Policeman gunned down outside his residence in Karachi

The individual was caught during a snap-checking exercise in the area whereupon being stopped by the police said that he himself was a policeman, which was later proven to be untrue.

The police have taken the person into custody and further investigations into the matter have been initiated.

Read More: Policeman turned out to be facilitator of blackmailing gang

Earlier on December 13, an individual who used to masquerade as an on-duty police officer in the metropolis to burgle and extort innocent bystanders has been caught, ARY News reported on Friday.

The individual has been revealed as a son of a former police officer who looted people on the streets after labelling them as terrorists working under global syndicates like ‘Daesh’.

