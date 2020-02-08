Man masquerading as police officer caught in Karachi

KARACHI: A man masquerading as a police officer was apprehended by law enforcement on Saturday from the vicinity of Gizri in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The man had installed an illegal police hooter and a fake police flag on his car.

The individual was caught during a snap-checking exercise in the area whereupon being stopped by the police said that he himself was a policeman, which was later proven to be untrue.

The police have taken the person into custody and further investigations into the matter have been initiated.

Earlier on December 13, an individual who used to masquerade as an on-duty police officer in the metropolis to burgle and extort innocent bystanders has been caught, ARY News reported on Friday.

The individual has been revealed as a son of a former police officer who looted people on the streets after labelling them as terrorists working under global syndicates like ‘Daesh’.

