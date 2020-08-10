Man miraculously survives after being struck on head by spanner

A 50-year-old man has miraculously survived after he was struck on his head by a six-inch sharp spanner accidently dropped by a technician working on eighth storey of a flat in China.

The unnamed pedestrian is said to have been in stable condition after doctors removed the metal wrench lodged in his head during a three hours long operation.

The incident took place in Shenyang, the provincial capital of China’s Liaoning on Thursday afternoon.

The man was passing through the street with his colleague when he met the accident as the sharp tool speared through his skull.

Media reports did not specify the height of the flat. But an eight-storey flat is usually 24 metres (79 feet) above the ground.

His collegue told local media that they saw a technician installing an air conditioner outside an eight-storey flat of the residential building.

A neurosurgeon at thr Shenjing Hospital told Pear Video that the medics saw the patient in conscious state and he could move around his arms and legs but suffered some headaches.

The surgeons found in a CT scan that the 15-centimetre (six inches) long wrench had speared through the patient’s skull.

‘We could also see a lot of fractured bones. So the situation was very dangerous,’ Dr Bao added.

After a three-hour emergency operation, surgeons successfully removed the spanner from the pedestrian’s head.

Comments

comments