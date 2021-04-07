Man murders wife after being denied permission for second marriage

NAROWAL: In yet another horrific incident of domestic abuse, a man allegedly murdered his wife after she refused to give permission for a second marriage in the Narowal district of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred within the remits of Raeya Khas police station in Narowal, where a man murdered his wife-the mother of three children- after tying her neck with a rope and subjecting her to brutal torture. She was identified as Sobia.

Narrating the horrific episode, the father of the victim said that the couple was having an argument for the past few days over the second marriage and on the day of the incident they heard a scream from Sobia and ran over to check regarding her whereabouts.

“Azeem dragged Sobia with her hands and neck tied with a rope and later hit her with a heavy object,” the grieving father alleged.

He further said that when his son and another son-in-law entered the home, Azeem was carrying a sharp-pointed object with Sobia present in an unconscious condition.

The doctors pronounced her dead after she was shifted to a hospital, the father said.

A case has been registered against Azeem on the complaint of the victim’s father as the suspect ran away soon after the incident.

