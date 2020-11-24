WATCH: Man’s narrow escape from speeding train goes viral

In what appeared to be a miraculous escape from a train hit, a jogger wearing headphones missed a tragedy by nearly some metres after he crossed the rail line remaining clueless about a fast-approaching locomotive.

The video of the terrifying moment, which occurred in London, was shared with the caption: “*Unbelievable stupidity* from a jogger using a level crossing without looking! An approaching train just metres away.”

🤔Q: When is running NOT good for your health? 😡A: WHEN YOU RUN OUT IN FRONT OF A TRAIN❗️🤬 *Unbelievable stupidity* from a jogger using a level crossing without looking! An approaching train just metres away⚠️#LevelCrossingSafety #CrossWithCare ➡️ https://t.co/CuEku4v8mG pic.twitter.com/XvYlkXpJbB — Network Rail (@networkrail) November 17, 2020



According to Network Rail, the driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the incident shortly after 8.30 am on November 6. The incident happened at the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, South East London.

The footage shows the jogger using the level crossing when the approaching train was only metres away.

Following the incident, the level crossing manager at Network Rail said that all crossings should be approached with caution.

Read More: Man arrested after shocking video of him lying underneath moving train goes viral

“The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look, and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” said Rhys Evans.

Comments

comments