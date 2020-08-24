WATCH: Man narrowly escapes accident, video goes viral

A man narrowly escaped accident after a mini-truck zoomed past him at a high speed in Kerala, India.

In a heart-stopping video that went viral on social media, the man, in a white shirt and black mundu, can be seen walking on the side of a road when the speedy truck zoomed past his left side, avoiding contact by just a few inches, in Kerala’s Kollam District.

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man. Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

The vehicle sped while getting its wheels on the footpath, crashing a lamp post and brushing against branches. The man was left in shock once he took some seconds to realise that he had narrowly escaped death.

The video was shared on social networking website, Twitter, by @nisarpari, who said, “Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man.”

