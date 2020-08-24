Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Man narrowly escapes accident, video goes viral

A man narrowly escaped accident after a mini-truck zoomed past him at a high speed in Kerala, India.

In a heart-stopping video that went viral on social media, the man, in a white shirt and black mundu, can be seen walking on the side of a road when the speedy truck zoomed past his left side, avoiding contact by just a few inches, in Kerala’s Kollam District.

The vehicle sped while getting its wheels on the footpath, crashing a lamp post and brushing against branches. The man was left in shock once he took some seconds to realise that he had narrowly escaped death.

The video was shared on social networking website, Twitter, by @nisarpari, who said, “Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Jeweller stages fake robbery at his own shop in Delhi

Offbeat

US police looking for man who gave people ‘COVID hugs’

Offbeat

Truck driver’s death-defying stunt sparks outrage

Offbeat

‘Chocolate rain’ covers town after factory malfunction


ARY NEWS URDU