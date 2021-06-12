Web Analytics
Man narrowly escapes being hit by train, bike crushed: Watch video

bikers Narrowly Escape Train Accident

A motorcyclist managed to narrowly escape being hit by a train after his bike got stuck on railway tracks.

Hair-raising footage of the incident that happened in Jamnagar in India’s Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The video shows the biker trying to lift his two-wheeler from the tracks in which it became stuck as a man warns him from a distance after spotting the train.

He is seen running away in the nick of time but the locomotive crushes his scooter.

Watch the video here:

Reports say he has been doing stunts on the tracks when he saw the train approaching.

The authorities and local police took notice of the incident after the video went viral and are trying to nab the persons involved in the dangerous stunts.

