KARACHI: In yet another horrific incident of domestic violence, a man on Friday killed his wife after opening fire on her in the Surjani area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in sector 7-B of Surjani Town when a man identified as Karim opened fire on his wife. “The woman died on the spot in the incident,” they said adding that the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The accused was able to run away from the spot as police said that they have launched a probe into the motive behind the murder besides also forming search teams to arrest the culprit.

In a similar incident on September 27, a man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

The victims were identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. It emerged during the probe that Kafil opened fire on her wife Shakeela and later shot himself in the head to commit suicide.

The police while initially terming it an incident over a domestic dispute, said that they were further probing the matter from all angles.

“We have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities besides collecting spent casings of the bullets to ascertain the initial findings,” they said.

