TWICKENHAM: A man was left surprised when he received a brand new iPhone SE after ordering a bag of apples online in Twickenham, England.

Interestingly, this was no apple-based mix-up by the supermarket but it was part of a ‘super substitutes’ promotion.

Nick James, 50, collected his order from his local Tesco Extra in Twickenham when staff told him there was a “surprise” in his bag.

James was stunned when he found out that he had received a free iPhone SE after ordering a bag of apples.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, James said, “A big thanks this week to Tesco and Tesco Mobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iPhone! Made my son’s week!”

“I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least,” he told the Mirror.

Tesco Mobile is giving away free Apple iPhones, AirPods and Samsung devices as part of a “super substitutes” promotion this week. Tesco is choosing click and collect shoppers randomly to receive a top tech product in the giveaway.

