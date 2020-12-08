Man shares photo showing ‘ghostly figure’ behind door

A man has decided to move out of his flat after a picture of his seemingly empty kitchen showed a ghostly figure hiding behind the door.

The picture was uploaded with the caption: ‘After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this.’

Well, at first glance, it looks like a regular picture of a dimly-lit hallway opening to a kitchen. But if you look closely, you will notice a face peeking out from behind the door.

As per the man’s Reddit post, he has decided to move out of the house after seeing the figure in the picture.

In an update shared later, the man wrote that he lives with three friends in the flat but was home alone when the picture was taken.

“After taking it I checked [the] kitchen and found no one. I then checked every room after and no one else was in my house. Front door [was] locked and all windows were shut too. No idea what’s happened. I didn’t think this would get any attention, but thank you to the ones who have shown concern,” he wrote on Reddit.

The post has garnered varying comments with some showing concern for the user and asking him to immediately leave the place while the others were terming it a prank or a photoshopped image.

