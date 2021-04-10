WATCH: Man pranks police in protest against beach ban   

BRASILIA: Fed up with COVID-19 restrictions, a man played a prank on police by placing a mannequin of a woman on a beach to register his protest against its closure in Brazil.

According to the details, the incident took place in the São Paulo city of Praia Grande, where beaches have remained closed to the public since March 15 as the government took all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The man planted the mannequin named ‘Judite’ on the shoreline of a beach and later stood afar to record the video.

The video shows the moment cops aboard a police van drove past the mannequin before a second police vehicle stopped in front of the doll, believing it was a real person who had been disobeying the city’s preventive measure, Daily Mail reported.

An officer, realizing the joke, waves at the mannequin and drives off to continue the patrol tour. Meanwhile, the prankster was fined by the police officials.

