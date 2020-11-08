Web Analytics
KARACHI: A passenger was arrested for carrying quail on a Peshawar-bound private airline flight on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a man flying Airblue from Jeddah to Peshawar was arrested after he was caught playing with quail during flight.

The passenger lost his cool after a flight attendant caught him with quail and asked the reason for carrying the pet on Airblue 711 flight.

The pilot of the plane immediately called Airport Security Force (ASF) officials after a passenger, whose identity is unknown, misbehaved with the flight attendant.

The man was arrested from the plane and was released later on after he apologised for misbehaving with a steward.

the quail was handover to the wildlife department of customs.

